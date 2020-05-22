National EMS Week

Gallia County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring May 17 to 23 EMS Week in Gallia County. The Commissioners thanked EMS members for their service to the citizens of Gallia County and presented Gallia EMS Director Keith Wilson with the proclamation on Thursday during their regular meeting.

