GAMS duo heads to ‘virtual’ state science fair

Two students from Gallia Academy Middle School recently qualified for the State Science Fair.

The students received a “Superior” rating for their project at the District Science Fair which was virtually hosted by the University of Rio Grande.

Carter Evans and Konnor Ehman created what a school representative called “a spectacular engineering and design project which demonstrated the intricacies of hydropower electricity.”

The project, which was completed first at a local science fair at Gallia Academy Middle School, was reportedly well received by outside evaluators and qualified for the District Science Fair.

Due to the recent events surrounding COVID-19, the District Science Fair was held virtually and required a video submission of their project. The duo adapted to the unexpected change and created a social-distanced version of their presentation that “wowed the judges with their creativity and knowledge surrounding their project,” according to a press release from a school representative. The State Science Fair will also be held virtually with GAMS wishing the pair “good luck!”