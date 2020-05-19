Posted on by

GAMS duo heads to ‘virtual’ state science fair


Carter Evans and Konnor Ehman created an engineering and design project which demonstrated the intricacies of hydropower electricity.

Two students from Gallia Academy Middle School recently qualified for the State Science Fair.

The students received a “Superior” rating for their project at the District Science Fair which was virtually hosted by the University of Rio Grande.

Carter Evans and Konnor Ehman created what a school representative called “a spectacular engineering and design project which demonstrated the intricacies of hydropower electricity.”

The project, which was completed first at a local science fair at Gallia Academy Middle School, was reportedly well received by outside evaluators and qualified for the District Science Fair.

Due to the recent events surrounding COVID-19, the District Science Fair was held virtually and required a video submission of their project. The duo adapted to the unexpected change and created a social-distanced version of their presentation that “wowed the judges with their creativity and knowledge surrounding their project,” according to a press release from a school representative. The State Science Fair will also be held virtually with GAMS wishing the pair “good luck!”

