Rotary Donates $100K to food banks

COLUMBUS — In response to the Coronavirus pandemic in Ohio and across the world, District 6690 Rotary Clubs recently answered the emergency plea for assistance by donating $100,000 to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, formerly Mid-Ohio Food Bank, and Southeast Ohio Food Bank.

District Governor Gary Vaughan challenged the clubs to donate $50,000 in just four weeks to support the food banks. To encourage club and individual participation, Rotary District 6690 offered to match the donations to provide even more help for the thousands of workers who were suddenly unemployed as businesses closed to prevent the spread COVID-19.

“I am so proud of our Rotarians and their ability to respond to this challenge to help the people in our communities who have lost their jobs and need assistance from the pantries. Many clubs also made emergency donations to their local food pantries as soon as the shelter in place order was made. Strengthening our communities through service is why we are Rotarians” stated Vaughan.

According to Matt Habash, president and CEO of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Rotary’s donation of $100,000 will provide up to $900,000 in groceries or 320,000 meals because of the food bank’s ability to leverage its food sourcing purchases. Check presentations to the two food banks were made by District Governor Vaughan on Monday, May 11th virtually to Habash.

“Putting a meal on the table may seem like a simple task, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is easy. Rotarians in the 59 Clubs that make up District 6690 are unable to meet physically right now, but we are proud to come together in support of Mid-Ohio Food Collective and the Southeast Ohio Foodbank to help those in our communities meet this basic need,” stated Price Finley, district foundation chair.

A big thank you goes out to the following 31 clubs who responded to the district’s emergency plea to help area food banks: Athens Sunrise, Bridgeport, Cambridge, Chillicothe, Clintonville, Columbus, Columbus Short North, Coshocton, Delaware, Dublin AM, Dublin Worthington, Gahanna, Gallipolis, Granville, Ironton, Lancaster, Marietta, Mount Vernon, New Albany, Newark-Heath, Olentangy, Pataskala, Marysville, Upper Arlington, TriVillage, Wellston, Westerville, Westerville Sunrise, Worthingon AM, Zanesville, and Zanesville Daybreak.

Rotary District 6690 consists of 59 clubs and over 3400 members in central and southeastern Ohio. We are people of action. We help our communities in times of need such as now during the pandemic.

Rotary’s Mission

We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

Submitted on behalf of Rotary Clubs of Ohio.