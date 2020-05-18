College News and Notes

Marietta announces students on Dean’s High Honors List for Spring 2020

MARIETTA — About 200 Marietta College students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester.

Local students named to the Dean’s High Honors List include:

Allison Hanstine of Pomeroy, a graduate of Meigs High School, who is majoring in Sports Medicine.

Elizabeth Hoover of Gallipolis, a graduate of Gallia Academy High School, who is majoring in Music Education and Vocal Performance.

Laura Pullins of Long Bottom, a graduate of Eastern High School, who is majoring in Special Education/Elementary Dual.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation’s best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution’s rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.

McGuire inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA — Brianna McGuire of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. McGuire was initiated at Youngstown State University.

McGuire is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Local students honored by Cedarville University during online celebration

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University celebrated 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 2, with an online Class of 2020 Senior Celebration.

This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held Homecoming Weekend on October 2-3, with full regalia.

Local students honored during the celebration included:

Eric Blevins from Bidwell, who graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work.

Ashley Childers from Thurman, who graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education.

Tristan Eggers from Gallipolis, who graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Marshall Hood from Gallipolis, who graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting.

Aaron Price from Gallipolis, who graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Nease inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA — Elizabeth Nease of Pomeroy, Ohio, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Nease was initiated at Muskingum University.

Nease is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Capital University recognizes Douglas for excellence during 2019-2020 academic year

BEXLEY — Capital University honored nearly 90 students for excellence in academic achievement, service, and leadership during Spring semester 2020. The awards, annually given at Honors Convocation, were presented to students at the end of the academic year.

Megan Douglas of Coolville received the Jennifer K. Saylor Award for outstanding proficiency in political science.

Each year, nominations for the awards are submitted by faculty, staff, administrators, and students. Winners are selected by committees based on a nominee’s level of achievement in a specific area, and the criteria set forth by the donor who established the award.

Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs. Influenced by its Lutheran heritage, Capital places great emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas, seeking out diverse perspectives, active participation in society, leadership and service. With a focus on rigor and experiential learning, the University capitalizes on its size, location, and heritage to develop the whole person, both inside and outside the classroom.

King graduates from Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC — Phillip King, a resident of Pomeroy, was among nearly 700 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 8.

King graduated with a BS in Exercise Science.

During the virtual ceremony, over 500 students received bachelor’s degrees, nearly 100 students received master’s degrees and nearly 40 students received associate degrees. Five candidates earned doctoral degrees.

Traditional, in-person commencement exercises will be held Saturday, August 29, at 10 a.m. in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

Since its founding in 1927, Bob Jones University has conferred over 52,000 degrees.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.