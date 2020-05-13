Supporting America’s truckers

On April 28, a Field of Hope team of staff and FOH graduates living in campus community homes met at a rest stop to “feed the ones who are feeding us – and the rest of America,” FOH supporters said. The west bound rest stop just before Rio Grande was a place for “free food and prayer” as the posters advertised. The idea came from an FOH employee spouse, and supporters say it was such a a’great way to put Step 12 of the 12 Step Recovery plan into action – giving back.”’ Truckers stopped to partake in a pot of beans that had been cooking since before 6 a.m., corn bread, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Supporters say the FOH workers are eager to work again. Most of the truckers had a traveling companion – either their spouse or a canine buddy. One worker commented, “There were more prayers given out today than food.”

FOH supporters said,” Many road warriors have to deal with home issues and problems the pandemic brings despite having to make a living on the road. Our hearts go out to them with a new appreciation of what they are doing for us.” Workers noted one trucker who spent a significant amount of time with the workers. He had a little dog that was going blind and had a hard time finding his way but he didn’t have any problem finding a fresh cooked hot dog though. FOH thanked the rest stop caretaker as well as Ohio Department of Transportation for a food permit.