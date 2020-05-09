Harrison, Rose named OVB scholarship recipients

OHIO VALLEY — Olivia Harrison of Gallipolis, and Austin Rose of Racine, have each been named local recipients of the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship.

Harrison is the daughter of Trent and Leda Harrison. She is a member of Early Birds 4-H Club. Olivia will graduate from South Gallia High School this spring. She plans to attend Marshall University to study nursing. She hopes to eventually become a certified pediatric nurse practitioner.

According to Gallia Extension, Olivia has competed in a variety of different 4-H project categories. She has not only competed locally, but also at the state level seven times.

“(Olivia) has taken great pride in her projects at the state level bringing home six ‘Outstanding of the Day’ Rosettes and a first place overall Clock Trophy in the state for ‘First in Action’. Olivia has also used her 4-H projects to bring good to our community by donating items made from the projects, supplying first aid items, and setting up at community events handing out information on her topic,” Tiffany Sanders Riehm, Gallia County 4-H program assistant, said.

Rose is the son of Brent Rose and Chasity Roush. He is a member of Wooly Bully’s & More 4-H Club. Austin also serves as junior fair board vice president. He will graduate from Southern High School this spring. He plans to attend Hocking College to study heavy equipment operations.

“Austin is an amazing young man who is always first to volunteer to help. He is a leader among his peers and is responsible and respectful. It has been a joy to work with him and I am excited to see what he accomplished in the future,” Nancy Sydenstricker, of Meigs County Extension, said.

Josie Hill, Mason; Brittany Sowards, Cabell; Joshua Amato, Pike; and Abby Meldick, Jackson, were also named recipients of the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship. To date, the bank has helped 235 4-H members pay for college through the program.

Created in 1986, for over 30 years the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H. Recipients receive $3,000 over 4 years which is typically presented to them during the county fair. Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. 4-H involvement accounts for 50 percent of the decision. The other half considers the individual’s experiences in other groups and activities, academic accomplishments and potential for success.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872 and headquartered in Gallipolis, operates 16 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia. The company is a subsidiary of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. whose stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. Pandemic-related banking information can be found at www.ovbc.com/covid-19.

