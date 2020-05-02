GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: April 29

Total Headage: 68

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 700-800 pounds: $100.00 – $120.00; Yearling Heifers 700-800 pounds: $80.00 – $95.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $140.00 – $145.00; 400-500 pounds: $140.00 – $141.00; 500-600 pounds: $120.00 – $140.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $100.00 – $140.00; 500-600 pounds: $100.00 – $120.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $140.00-$155.00; 400-600 pounds: $116.00-$130.00; 600-800 pounds: $80.00 – $100.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $30.00 – $61.00; Canner/Cutter: $21.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $835.00 – $1025.00

Bulls

By Weight: $83.00-$85.00

Comments

#2 and #3 Feeder Cattle: $40.00 – $100.00; Wednesday May 6 – Bred Cow Sale (Bred Cows, Cow/Calf Pairs, Herd Bulls); Wednesday May 13 – Graded Feeder Calf Sale.