Harrison named scholarship semifinalist

MERCERVILLE — The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Olivia Harrison, a high school senior at South Gallia High School and member of the NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist.

Harrison was chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.

For nearly 100 years, NHS members have been making a difference in their schools and communities and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

Information provided by South Gallia High School.