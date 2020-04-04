Davis inducted into Cadot-Blessing

The local camp of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War recently inducted it’s newest member into the order at the March 9 meeting held at the Bob Evans Homestead in Rio Grande.

John P. Davis joins the order on his GG Grandfather William H. Clark of the 141st and also the 193rd OVI. Clark was mustered into service as 2nd Lieutenant on May 2, 1864 and was honorably discharged on September 3, 1864.

The SUVCW is the sole heir to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) and any male with ancestors that served in the Civil War as soldier, sailor, marine or revenue cutter service is eligible to join. “It is not what you paid to be a member it is the cost your ancestor paid for you to be eligible.”

Submitted by James Oiler, commander, Cadot-Blessing Camp #126, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.