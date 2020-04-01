Fruth Pharmacy offers curbside service

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — In an executive decision, Fruth Pharmacy determined in order to better protect customers and employees, to offer curbside pickup.

“We have been discussing curbside pickup; we were already in the works to establish curbside pickup with an online ordering addition to our website. COVID-19 motivated us to put our curbside plan into action earlier,” Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy shared.

“In these unprecedented times, in the wake of this pandemic, our employees began discussing and composing plans in order to better serve our customers and staff,” Fruth continued, “I’m proud of our leadership team who worked quickly to put plans into motion to add this new service.”

“Employees were contacted overnight and given procedures to implement the next morning,” Fruth continued, “I cannot thank our staff at store level enough for stepping up to meet this objective and providing this service, especially for our vulnerable patients who may have compromised immune systems and need to remain in their car for their safety.”

To take advantage of curbside pickup, please call your local Fruth Pharmacy ahead of pickup time, to place an order. Curbside orders may include prescriptions, grocery items, over-the-counter medications, paper/household goods, cleaning supplies, candy, gifts, and more. If you are not sure what is available, please ask a Fruth associate. In select areas, drive-thru service is also available. Fruth Pharmacy stores will remain open for patients and customers that need to come inside to choose items or for other services. Immunization services may also be provided at curbside for those patients who need flu, pneumonia, or a hepatitis shot.

Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned company with 30 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. Fruth has been in business since November of 1952.

Information submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.