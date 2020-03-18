Gallia Chamber supporting member businesses… Providing website resource for updates

The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce is concerned and saddened by the effects of recent changes required for businesses. In an effort to support its loyal Chamber members, staff are attempting to keep the public informed of their new services and hours of operation on its website.

By visiting https://galliacounty.org/2020/03/18/gallia-business-updates/ Chanber members and the public can stay up to date on the latest information pertaining to the small business community in Gallia County.

“Our businesses are desperately in need of our support during this time,” the Gallia Chamber said in a statement. “Please consider ordering carry out or delivery. Or, stop in and purchase gift cards for use at a later date. We will continue to work diligently for our members and update the public as more information becomes available to us.”

The Chamber is currently offering an incentive to shop local by giving away a $25 Chamber gift certificate which is good at any member business, as well as other items. Go to the Chamber’s Facebook page to find out more information. The certificate will be awarded this Friday.

Chamber members with updates pertaining to their business should contact the chamber at 740-446-0596, by emailing eorsbon@galliacounty.org or by visiting www.galliacounty.org

Information provided on behalf of the Chamber by Elisha Orsbon, executive director.