College News and Notes

Brooks becomes member of Ashland University Art Club

ASHLAND — Rachel Brooks of Coolville, Ohio, is a member of the art club at Ashland University.

Brooks is majoring in fine art. Brooks is a 2016 graduate of Eastern High School.

The Ashland University Art Club gives students the opportunity to acquire and hone their skills throughout their years as an undergraduate. Art club allows its members to become capable and practicing artists. Members have opportunities to showcase their best work from their freshman year into their senior year.

Young awarded degree from Miami University

OXFORD — Collen Young of Rutland, Ohio, was among more than 1,300 students from Miami University who received degrees during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Millett Hall.

Young graduated CUMwith a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Professional Writing.

