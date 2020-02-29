Shupe turns 90

PARKER, Colorado — Mary Shupe of Parker, Colorado, and long-time resident of Gallioplis, will be celebrating her 90th birthday, March 20.

Shupe was the former Mary Jarvis of the Rodney community. She and her late husband, Clarence Shupe, were former members of the Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene.

Her children, Larry Shupe of Parker, Colorado, and Linda Davis, of Bourbannai, Ill., are hosting a celebration in her honor on Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 10769 South Twenty Mile Road, Parker, Colorado. An open invitation is extended to anyone who may want to travel west and give honor to their mother.

Shupe would enjoy receiving birthday greetings from friends in the Gallipolis community. Birthday cards can be sent to Mary Shupe C/O Larry Shupe, 10787 South Twenty Mile Road, Apt. 104, Parker Colorado, 80134-4932.

Shupe https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Shupe.jpg Shupe