Doss recognized for ‘Vietnam Green’ sponsorship

Jim Doss (at right), Commandant of Marine Corps League, Mason-Gallia-Meigs Detachment 1180 was presented a Certificate for a ‘Vietnam Green’ sponsorship for the Military & Veterans Appreciation Picnic. The certificate was presented by Ron Wroblewski (at left). Ron is the organizer for the event held each spring. This year will be the ninth year for the event and will be held on May 30. At last year’s event they served over 1,250 lunches to military, veterans and their guests. The menu: hot dogs, barbecue, grilled chicken, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, ice cream, watermelon, drinks and much more. All free to military, veterans and their guests. For more information, contact Ron Wroblewski at (740) 446-1795.

