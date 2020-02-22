Compston graduates basic training

Pvt-2 Andrew Michael Compston, 2019 alumni of River Valley High School, graduated U.S. Army Basic Training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, on Feb. 13, 2020. Andrew is presently attending the U.S. Army Quartermaster School AIT 92A10 at Ft. Lee, Virginia. Pvt-2 Andrew Compston is attached to Gulf Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion at Ft. Lee, VA. Andrew is a soldier assigned to the Ohio Army National Guard. He is a freshmen at the University of Rio Grande. Andrew is the son of Kevin and Angela Compston of Wellston.

