From Charleston, W.Va. to Orlando, Fla.

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) recently began nonstop service from Charleston, W.Va. (CRW) to Orlando, Fla. (MCO), bringing guests closer to warm weather and magical theme parks, year-round, according to a press release from the airlines.

“Today is a very special day for our Guests in Charleston! Nearly 10 years ago, we launched nonstop service from Charleston to Myrtle Beach. Now, we proudly celebrate the start of our second route from Charleston, offering our Guests the quickest way to get to Orlando,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s vice president of Network Planning.

The press release stated Spirit, America’s fastest-growing airline, is the only airline directly connecting Charleston to Florida with three nonstop flights per week to Orlando. Spirit also connects Charleston to Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR) with a seasonal service two times per week during the summer.

“Yeager Airport is West Virginia’s gateway to the world, and this route is one more gateway opened up for our passengers. This is an exciting destination, and we’re excited for this route to start,” said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller.

The press release continued, “Committed to providing the best value in the sky, Spirit recently won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit, adding to the long list of recent accolades and unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring ergonomically-designed seats, an improved aesthetic and a modern look and feel. On an upwards expansion, Spirit recently also broke ground on a $250 million headquarters in Dania Beach, FL and announced an upcoming order of 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, planned for delivery through 2027.”

Information submitted on behalf of Spirit Airlines.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.20-Winners.jpg

Spirit Airlines celebrates inaugural flight