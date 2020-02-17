GCRTA donates gift bags

Gail Belville, left, president of the Gallia County Retired Teachers Association, presents gift bags on behalf of the organization to Carla Crawford, activities coordinator at Holzer Assisted living of Gallipolis. The gift bags were distributed to the residents of the facility.

Gail Belville, left, president of the Gallia County Retired Teachers Association, presents gift bags on behalf of the organization to Carla Crawford, activities coordinator at Holzer Assisted living of Gallipolis. The gift bags were distributed to the residents of the facility. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_gail.jpg Gail Belville, left, president of the Gallia County Retired Teachers Association, presents gift bags on behalf of the organization to Carla Crawford, activities coordinator at Holzer Assisted living of Gallipolis. The gift bags were distributed to the residents of the facility. Courtesy photo