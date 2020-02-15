Stowers welcomed as Rotary president

GALLIPOLIS — On Friday morning, February 14, 2020, with a breakfast meeting held in the Eastman Room at the Holzer Wellness Center, the Gallipolis Rotary Club along with Area 10 Assistant Governor Greg Ervin welcomed Angela Stowers as the new Gallipolis Rotary Club President.

Past President AJ Stack passed the gavel to Angie four months prior to her July 1, 2020 term as he and his family will be relocating to Connecticut where he will assume his new position at the Diocese of New York at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Amenia, New York. Stack will be greatly missed, said fellow Rotarians, but all look forward to a prosperous year under Stowers’ leadership and the support of her fellow Rotarians.

For more information on becoming a Gallipolis Rotary Club member and supporting community through its many service projects, contact them through the Gallipolis Rotary Club Facebook page, email llc@careq.com or phone 740-339-0186.

Angie Stowers is recognized as the new Gallipolis Rotary President. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Angie-Gavel.jpg Angie Stowers is recognized as the new Gallipolis Rotary President. Courtesy photo | Gallipolis Rotary Club