College News and Notes

Ridenour named to Dean’s List

Katherine Ridenour of Chester, Ohio, was named to the Fall Semester Dean’s List as a freshman at Huntington University in Huntington, Indiana.

Ridenour is majoring in Secondary English Education and Minoring in Special Populations and TESOL. She is a graduate of Eastern High School and is the daughter of Floyd and Jeanie Ridenour of Chester.

Stapleton receives SUNY Oneonta Scholarship

ONEONTA, NY — Sydney Stapleton of Oak Hill, has been selected to receive the Louis C. Jones Fellowship at SUNY Oneonta.

Stapleton is pursuing a Master of Arts in Museum Studies – History at SUNY Oneonta.

More than 700 students have been awarded scholarships by SUNY Oneonta. The college’s scholarship funds total over $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.

