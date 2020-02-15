Hunter inducted into SME Young Leaders Committee Class of 2020

Jacob A. Hunter has been inducted into the Young Leaders Committee Class of 2020. The Young Leaders Committee (YLC) was created in 1998 with the charter to provide young members of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration Inc. (SME) the opportunity for professional and career development.

Each year, energetic young professionals who have demonstrated leadership abilities and the desire to become more involved with SME are selected as members of the YLC. Members of the YLC serve a term of four years, and work with other members of the committee to develop key components of the SME and the YLC. The purpose of the YLC is to provide programs that focus on the professional and career development through symposium, workshops, and short courses as well as grow a strong network of rising professionals in the SME. Application to the YLC is open to all SME members 35 years old and under.

Hunter is a General Manager working in the mining, tunneling, underground construction and geotechnical industries with nine years of experience. In 2010 he began an internship with Foresight Management, a subsidiary of Cline Resources, and in 2011 began an internship with Jennmar’s Virginia Specialty Division in Pounding Mills, Virginia. Upon graduation, Hunter worked 18 months with Jennmar’s Jennchem Division as a Project Engineer and Project Manager before relocating to Abingdon, Virginia, to work again with Jennmar’s Specialty Division/Civil Division.

In December 2016, Hunter received his Professional Engineer’s License in the state of Ohio by successfully passing the Practice and Principles of Engineering exam in October 2016 and completing five years of engineering experience. Hunter relocated to Matthews, North Carolina, in 2017 to pursue outside technical sales with Jennmar’s Civil Division. In March 2019, Hunter was promoted to General Manager of Jennmar’s Civil Division and was tasked with continued growth in the areas of tunneling, underground construction and geotechnical support. Hunter is skilled in project management, engineering, estimations, detailing and technical sales.

He is a 2012 graduate of Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering completing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Hunter is the son of Dr. Douglas and Tonja Hunter of Racine. He and his wife, Ashton, reside in Matthews, North Carolina, with their sons Easton (age 4) and Adler (age 1).