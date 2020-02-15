Meigs County student recognized for community service

COLUMBUS — Bonnie Miller of Racine, was among the nine Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) students who recently received a Prudential Spirit of Community Award in recognition of their volunteer service to the community.

Bonnie, a high school junior at the online public charter school, volunteers at the Racine Village Office helping with various administrative tasks such as processing water payments and court notes and filing papers and cleaning offices. Bonnie received a Certificate of Merit as one of the school’s top volunteers for 2019.

“The faculty, staff and members of the board at Ohio Connections Academy are so proud of these students and the time and effort they have given to make a positive impact on their communities,” Marie Hanna, OCA Superintendent said. “Each of the students have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and a commitment to making our world a better place – they truly deserve this recognition.”

The Prudential Spirit of Community Award program was created in 1995 by Prudential in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) to honor middle school and high school students for outstanding service to others at the local, state, and national level.

The program is the United States’ largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service and is supported by Girl Scouts of the USA, National 4-H Council, American Red Cross, YMCA, HandsOn Network (generated by the Points of Light Institute) and many other national youth, service and educational organizations. Learn more about the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards at http://spirit.prudential.com.

Ohio Connections Academy is a free, fully-online, public school that students in grades K-12 attend from home. OCA delivers high-quality, personalized education for students that combines certified teachers, a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences—online and in person—to create a supportive environment for children who want an individualized approach to education.

Information provided by the Ohio Connections Academy.