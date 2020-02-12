Officers elected to NFIB Leadership Council for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — NFIB, the state’s leading small business association in Ohio, announces the re-election of officers to its statewide Leadership Council for one-year terms. The officers include:

Chris Ellis of Helping Hands Healthcare, Inc. (Cincinnati) chair;

Albert Macre of Albert F. Macre & Company (Steubenville) vice-chair;

Kelly Moore of GKM Auto Parts (Zanesville) chair of the NFIB Ohio PAC, the organization’s political action committee, and;

Ty Baker-Baumann of REBSCO, Inc. (Greenville) the immediate past chair of the Council.

Currently, the Ohio Leadership Council is comprised of 38 independent business owners from across Ohio who meet quarterly to guide the organization’s statewide activities. The role of the Council is to offer input to the organization’s advocacy program while assisting in efforts to bring small-business issues to the attention of state and federal elected officials.

Members serving on the Leadership Council represent businesses of varying sizes and geographic areas of the state of Ohio. As a truly member-driven organization, the 38 members of the Leadership Council participate on committees, assist in the implementation of NFIB events across the state, as well as serving on statewide boards and commissions, and in their local governments.

“Over the past 20 years as a member of NFIB, I have had the opportunity to witness the impact small-business owners can have when they stand together. I am honored to be re-elected as chairman to the Leadership Council for Ohio. The council represents nearly 22,000 businesses in Ohio, and we understand the serious responsibility we have in speaking for our fellow members and offering guidance to the organization. This year promises to be a truly meaningful one for Ohio entrepreneurs,” said Chris Ellis, Leadership Council Chairman.

“NFIB serves as the voice of Ohio’s entrepreneurs. This group of officers directing the Ohio Leadership Council plays an important role in helping NFIB advance the cause of Ohio’s small-business community in their ability to own, operate, and grow their businesses,” said Roger Geiger, Vice President/Executive Director of NFIB in Ohio. “NFIB has always been a member-driven association. We rely on the involvement of our members to offer their knowledge and guidance that allows us to advocate on issues such as workforce development, unemployment compensation reform, workers’ compensation, and taxes at the Ohio Statehouse.”

In addition to the officers of the NFIB Ohio Leadership Council, 14 additional members were elected to two-year terms:

David Bellos, Teron Lighting, Inc., Fairfield

Steve Bowser, Bowser-Morner, Inc., Dayton

Steve Bruns, Bruns General Contracting, Inc., Tipp City

Mark Fowler, Fowler Products, Inc., Crestline

Duane Hickerson, Relay Gear by Halo Branded Solutions, Cincinnati

Fred Horner, Advanced Industrial Roofing, Inc., Massillon

Jack Karsten, IHN Consulting Services, Inc., Perrysburg

Claudia Kovach, City Machine Technologies, Inc., Youngstown

Scott Lipps, Sleep Tite Mattress Factory, Franklin

Bob Masheter, Dick Masheter Ford, Inc., Columbus

Kirk Meurer, Modular Systems Technicians, Inc., Cleveland

Dr. Ben Pearson, Manchester Animal Clinic, Akron

Joe Poelking, Poelking Lanes South, Centerville

Larry Schmidt, Schmidt Brothers, Inc., Swanton

Information submitted by NFIB.

