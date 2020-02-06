Rotary District Governor meets with area presidents-elect

On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 15, Rotary District Governor Elect Steve Heiser met with area Rotary Club presidents-elect in Jackson. This was an informal dinner meeting that helped kickoff the presidents-elect 2020-2021 Rotary Year that will start on July 1. The meeting was held in the Davis Board Room of the Holzer Medical Center-Jackson. With the following presidents-elect attending; Angela Stowers of the Gallipolis Rotary Club, Kim Harless of the Jackson Rotary Club, Deanna Patrick of the Ironton Rotary Club, Steve Rader of the Portsmouth Rotary Club and Tim Jackson of the Wellston Rotary Club. The meeting was coordinated by Greg Ervin, Area 10 Assistant Governor. DG Steve Heiser reviewed some of the goals for the upcoming Rotary Year and the presidents-elect exchanged ideals on best practices and fundraising events. The meeting offered an opportunity to exchange ideals and build bonds for future joint Rotary Club events. The next event for the Presidents Elect will be All Ohio President Elect Training Seminar (PETS) in Columbus on March 13 and 14.

Submitted by Angela Stowers

On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 15, Rotary District Governor Elect Steve Heiser met with area Rotary Club presidents-elect in Jackson. This was an informal dinner meeting that helped kickoff the presidents-elect 2020-2021 Rotary Year that will start on July 1. The meeting was held in the Davis Board Room of the Holzer Medical Center-Jackson. With the following presidents-elect attending; Angela Stowers of the Gallipolis Rotary Club, Kim Harless of the Jackson Rotary Club, Deanna Patrick of the Ironton Rotary Club, Steve Rader of the Portsmouth Rotary Club and Tim Jackson of the Wellston Rotary Club. The meeting was coordinated by Greg Ervin, Area 10 Assistant Governor. DG Steve Heiser reviewed some of the goals for the upcoming Rotary Year and the presidents-elect exchanged ideals on best practices and fundraising events. The meeting offered an opportunity to exchange ideals and build bonds for future joint Rotary Club events. The next event for the Presidents Elect will be All Ohio President Elect Training Seminar (PETS) in Columbus on March 13 and 14. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_DGE-Steve-Heiser-and-Area-10-PEs-on-January-15-2020.jpg On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 15, Rotary District Governor Elect Steve Heiser met with area Rotary Club presidents-elect in Jackson. This was an informal dinner meeting that helped kickoff the presidents-elect 2020-2021 Rotary Year that will start on July 1. The meeting was held in the Davis Board Room of the Holzer Medical Center-Jackson. With the following presidents-elect attending; Angela Stowers of the Gallipolis Rotary Club, Kim Harless of the Jackson Rotary Club, Deanna Patrick of the Ironton Rotary Club, Steve Rader of the Portsmouth Rotary Club and Tim Jackson of the Wellston Rotary Club. The meeting was coordinated by Greg Ervin, Area 10 Assistant Governor. DG Steve Heiser reviewed some of the goals for the upcoming Rotary Year and the presidents-elect exchanged ideals on best practices and fundraising events. The meeting offered an opportunity to exchange ideals and build bonds for future joint Rotary Club events. The next event for the Presidents Elect will be All Ohio President Elect Training Seminar (PETS) in Columbus on March 13 and 14.