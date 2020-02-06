Rio b-ball team visits elementary

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande’s Men’s Basketball Team comes to Rio Grande Elementary during the week before Christmas break each year. The players come to help students in grades kindergarten through second with Christmas crafts. This has been an ongoing tradition for several years. Coach Ken French brought his players over on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 to aid the teachers with several crafts for the holidays. They also play educational games with the students. During this week, the university also has its Champions of Character basketball game. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, the entire school attened the basketball game on the campus of the University of Rio Grande. They had lunch and cheered on the URG basketball team. Rio Grande Elementary students and staff thanked the University of Rio Grande Men’s Basketball team for their help and for hosting them at a game.

Students visit with the Rio Grande Men’s Basketball Team. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_IMG_2079.jpeg Students visit with the Rio Grande Men’s Basketball Team.