MLK Day Essay Rio awardees

The Southeastern Ohio Branch of the N.A.A.C.P. , in partnership with the University of Rio Grande and RSVP of the Ohio Valley, recently held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Essay contest. The theme this year was “Where Would the World be Without Dr. King?” Rio Grande Elementary announced three students from Mrs. Lanham’s 5th grade class who were recognized. Mallory Petro placed 2nd. Cambell Osborne and Nolan Mitchell received Honorable Mention awards. The students were recognized at Paint Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 20, during the annual tribute. According to Susan Rogers, Director of the RSVP of the Ohio Valley, there were 300 essays that were submitted. Pictured are University of Rio Grande President, Ryan Smith, 5th grade teacher, Mrs. Lanham, Mallory Petro, Cambell Osborne, and Nolan Mitchell. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_IMG_3817.jpg The Southeastern Ohio Branch of the N.A.A.C.P. , in partnership with the University of Rio Grande and RSVP of the Ohio Valley, recently held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Essay contest. The theme this year was “Where Would the World be Without Dr. King?” Rio Grande Elementary announced three students from Mrs. Lanham’s 5th grade class who were recognized. Mallory Petro placed 2nd. Cambell Osborne and Nolan Mitchell received Honorable Mention awards. The students were recognized at Paint Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 20, during the annual tribute. According to Susan Rogers, Director of the RSVP of the Ohio Valley, there were 300 essays that were submitted. Pictured are University of Rio Grande President, Ryan Smith, 5th grade teacher, Mrs. Lanham, Mallory Petro, Cambell Osborne, and Nolan Mitchell. Courtesy Photo | Rio Grande Elementary