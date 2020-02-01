News, scholarship updates from OVCS

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Christian School, through the Ohio Department of Education (ODE), recently announced it’s offering two types of full-tuition scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.

According to a press release from OVCS, “The Educational Choice (EdChoice) Scholarship Program offers Ohio students in grades K – 12 the opportunity to attend a private school for little or no cost. Students from designated underperforming public schools qualify for this scholarship. These are schools that received a ‘D’ or ‘F’ on the report cards issued by ODE. A list of underperforming schools can be found on the Ohio Department of Education website by searching for ‘EdChoice Scholarship.’”

The release continued, “The EdChoice EXPANSION Program is an income-based program. It provides Ohio students in grades K – 12 the opportunity to attend a private school for little or no cost whose families meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines. This program is only open to students who do not qualify for the Educational Choice Scholarship. Eligibility guidelines for the Expansion scholarship can be found on the Ohio Department of Education website by searching ‘EdChoice Expansion Scholarship.’”

The EdChoice and the EdChoice Expansion Scholarship application period is Feb. 1 – April 15. Applications will not be accepted after this date. Applications packets were made available by ODE on Feb. 1 and will be posted on the OVCS Facebook page and also available in the school office.

Enrollment for PreK-12th grades for the 2020-21 school year began Feb. 1. OVCS accepts students from southern Ohio and western West Virginia.

If you have questions about these scholarship opportunities or enrollment, please call Ohio Valley Christian School at 740-446-0374.

Information submitted by OVCS.