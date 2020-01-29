McAvena promoted to branch manager in Point

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Farmers Bank announces the promotion of Brittany McAvena to Branch Manager of its Point Pleasant, W.Va. office.

“Brittany’s understanding of branch operations, her commitment to customer service and her determination to succeed will serve her well in this new role”, said Paul Reed, CEO. “We look forward to her work on behalf of our employees, customers and the community of Point Pleasant.”

McAvena joined Farmers Bank over five years ago and has worked primarily out of the Gallipolis, Ohio office with specialized experience in deposits, retail lending and training. She has spent the last five months working in the Point Pleasant office and looks forward to becoming a more permanent part of the community.

Farmers Bank & Savings Co. is a community bank headquartered in Pomeroy, Ohio with six retail locations throughout Meigs and Gallia Counties in Ohio and Mason and Putnam Counties in West Virginia.

Brittany McAvena, pictured, has been promoted to Branch Manager of the Farmers Bank Point Pleasant, W.Va. office.