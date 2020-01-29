HNB hires marketing specialist

RACINE — Home National Bank has announced the addition of Madison Maynard as Marketing Specialist.

Maynard will also be heading the bank’s community outreach events. Maynard, a Southern High School alum, has previously served at HNB as a teller, leaving to receive her bachelor’s degree from the University of Rio Grande in Business Management and a minor in Marketing.

She is bringing her marketing experience from Uplift Fitness in Pomeroy, where she played a key role in advertising during the first year of business with owner and fiance Chase Jenkins.

“We are excited to once again welcome Madison to the company where she will gain new responsibilities using her education and experience. Please join us in congratulating Madison Maynard as our Marketing Specialist,” stated the bank in a newss release.

Home National Bank is a full service community bank, led by a local Board of Directors. HNB is focused on meeting the banking needs of Meigs County and surrounding communities by offering local, personal service. Home National Bank provides a full range of financial services including business, personal, and mortgage loans. HNB currently operates three full service locations in Racine, Syracuse, and Middleport. Find out more about us at www.homenatlbank.com and find us on Facebook as, Home National Bank.

Submitted by Home National Bank.

Madison Maynard, pictured, has been named a marketing specialist for Home National Bank. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.30-HNB-Maynard-1.jpg Madison Maynard, pictured, has been named a marketing specialist for Home National Bank. HNB | Courtesy