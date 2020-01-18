Retired teachers discuss floral business changes

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Retired Teachers met on Oct. 10, 2019 at noon at the Gallipolis Quality Inn. President Gail Belville called the meeting to order. Henry Dillon gave the invocation prior to a meal being served by the staff of the Quality Inn.

Featured speaker, Melvin Biars of Floral Fashions in Gallipolis, was introduced by Lois Carter. Melvin spoke to the group about the changes affecting the floral business. For example, many flower shops are dropping their wire service while others are increasing fees for wire service and delivery. Whole sellers are closing their doors which presents a challenge for local floral retailers. Customers still do order fresh flowers but many prefer more user-friendly items. These include: candles, lanterns, wind chimes, room fresheners, quilts, and throw blankets. Metal sign stakes are another alternative and are becoming popular. Melvin had several examples to show the group. With the new millennium and changes in technology the flower business has had to change. Floral Fashions has a new webpage. It is floralfashions.net. Biars assured the group that Floral Fashions puts its service to customers first and foremost, taking pride in their customer service.

As Biars spoke to the group, he stopped periodically to give away a door prize. Prizes included such items as wind chimes both large and miniature, candles both big and small, a throw blanket, room fragrance, and metal sign stakes. Winners were: Mel Coen, Sheryl Fallon, Pat Dillon, Marlene Hoffman, Bob and Vickie Powell, Nancy Hood, Ruth Snyder, Janet Wetherholt, Lynn Arnott, Dallie Forgey, Gail Belville, Robin Lane, Cheryl DeWitt, Henry Dillon, Beth James, Richard Unroe, Vicki Rose, Karen Polcyn, Donna DeWitt, Peggy Huber, Lorna Nomina, and Jack James.

The following positions are in need of being filled within the GC-RTA: treasurer at the beginning of the new term and publicity as soon as possible. There may also be a vacancy soon in the position of secretary. The minutes from the August 2019 meeting were in the last issue of the newsletter and were approved by the membership. Jack James gave the treasurers report and it was also approved as presented. President Belville reminded members to record their volunteer hours for 2019 for church, community, education, hospital, or other areas. Hours can be given to Gail Belville at the Dec. 5th meeting. The total hours can be mailed to Gail prior to Dec. 15 at 6950 SR 7 in Gallipolis, OH or emailed or texted to her. The calculation of these hours is needed for our end-of-the-year report for the state RTA. A Get-Well card will be sent to Patty Young. Sympathy cards have been sent to the family of Betty Finney and the Graham family.

Several from the GC – RTA attended a regional meeting in Jackson. Belville noted that the organization is fortunate to have the scholarship fund and can be commended for proactively replenishing it. The importance of purchasing travel insurance especially when traveling especially outside of the US. was discussed.

Birthdays recognized for September were: Cheryl DeWitt, Peggy Huber and Janet Wetherholt. Celebrating October birthdays were: Cindy Wilson, Nancy Hood, Julie Dragoo, and Donna DeWitt.

It was discussed about the cost the organization is incurring when members make a reservation and then do not show up for the meeting in order to pay for their meal. It has always been the rule that if a member makes a reservation and does not show up for any reason that they are still required to pay for their meal. When a reservation is made the organization is committed to purchasing that meal so when the member does not show then GC – RTA is forced to pay for the meal. A motion was made and seconded to send out a note to those who do not show up at the meeting after making a reservation reminding them to reimburse the GC – RTA for the cost of the meal. Marlene Hoffman volunteered to send these notes when necessary. A motion was made, seconded and approved to purchase stamps for this purpose.

Melvin Biars of Floral Fashions in Gallipolis holding a fleur di lei throw blanket given to Sheryl Fallon as a door prize. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Melvin-with-Fleur-di-lei-throw.jpg Melvin Biars of Floral Fashions in Gallipolis holding a fleur di lei throw blanket given to Sheryl Fallon as a door prize. Courtesy photo