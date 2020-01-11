American Legion recognizes Americanism tests

VINTON — The American Legion and Auxiliary #161 Vinton and guests met at the American Legion Hall on December 14, 2019 to celebrate their annual Christmas Dinner. After the dinner, the boys and girls from River Valley High School, along with their parents, were recognized for their outstanding achievements on the Americanism Tests.

They were as follows: Tyler Hess who is a senior scored 94 out of a possible 100. Isaac Barrett who is a junior scored 94 out of a possible 100. Rebecca Pearce who is a junior scored 94 out of a possible 100. Payton Crabtree who is a senior scored 88 out of a possible 100.

The three scoring 94 scored the highest in the district and will now compete at the state level. They were recognized and awarded certificates and an Americanism pin as well as a monetary gift. This test is sponsored through Post #161 and is taken voluntarily.

Auxiliary #161 sponsored Shayla Sanger, who is a senior at River Valley High School, to attend Buckeye Girls State in June 2019. All expenses were paid by the Auxiliary and her parents assisted in getting her to and from the event. Shayla gave an speech in which she shared how much she learned and accomplished in her brief time at Girls’ State and how much she enjoyed the experience.

The Auxiliary awards one or more scholarships to a senior at River Valley High School each year.

The few active members work each year in order to achieve such previously mentioned activities.