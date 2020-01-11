For His Glory news report

GALLIA COUNTY — Meeting was called to order on October 20, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. by Aubrey Cox, president, and was held at the First Baptist Church, Gallipolis.

Twenty-one members and two guests were present. Role call was taken by Katie Maynard, secretary. Meeting started with pledges to the American flag and the 4-H Pledge was also recited. Prayer was led by Lori Miller, advisor.

Project book money and premium checks were disbursed to members. Flyers were handed out to the group for the third annual Glassburn’s Fun Farm. The group collected donations of paper goods and bottled water as their service project for the month.

After the business meeting, the club members visited the Gallipolis RR Freight Station Museum, located at 918 3rd Avenue, Gallipolis. The group had a fun time learning about the history of the station and the train cars. Special thanks to our tour guides Jerry Davis and Jim Love. The 4-H group donated the items from their service project to the freight station.