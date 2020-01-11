College News and Notes

Bob Jones University students named to President’s List

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two local students are among approximately 670 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Deborah Reed, a junior elementary education major from Gallipolis, was named to the President’s List.

Jonathan Young, a senior engineering major from Gallipolis, was named to the President’s List.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business. BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

Local student named to Dean’s List at Capital University

BEXLEY — Justin McClelland, of Bidwell, was named to the Dean’s List at Capital University for the fall 2019 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Capital University announces President’s List honorees

BEXLEY — Capital University recently announced its President’s List honorees for the fall 2019 semester.

Local students named to the President’s List include, Hope Diehl of Pomeroy, Megan Douglas of Coolville, Hayley Lathey of Vinton, and Graci Riffle of Pomeroy.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs. Influenced by its Lutheran heritage, Capital places great emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas, seeking out diverse perspectives, active participation in society, leadership and service. With a focus on rigor and experiential learning, the University capitalizes on its size, location, and heritage to develop the whole person, both inside and outside the classroom.