GAHS Class of 1964 donates to stadium, STEM project

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Academy High School’s Class of 1964 recently donated to the GAHS Stadium and STEM Project.

Tom Tope suggested a goal of $1,000 for the class and challenged other classes to match the goal.

“We are so proud to announce that our amount far exceeded our goal and we are able to donate to the (stadium and STEM project) the amount of $2,600,” the class released in a statement. “Again, we would like to challenge other classes to do the same and be part o the plans for a wonderful football field and new stadium. The future of our children and grandchildren will benefit greatly from this new venture… The GAHS Class of ‘64 is honored to be a contributor to this investment.”

Those donating from the class are Tharon Gatewood Caldwell, Lawrence Steger, Judy Judd Price, Phyllis Howe Mason, Bill Wells, Ann Darnbrough Agee, Cristes Magnani Ganoe, Jim Magnussen, Tina Gabrielli Lestrange, Ralph Lusher, Peggy Brown Huber, Tom Tope, Frank Niday, Margaret (Margo) Brew Witham, Tom Broyles, Gene Robinson, Nancy Lusk Zimpher, Norman Lanier, Nadine Joy Bradshaw Randolph, Jerry Rusk, Ray Kohl and Judy Allison Fellure.

From left to right front row are pictured Tom Tope, Josh Bodimer, Tina Lestrange, Penny Simpson, Peggy Huber and pictured from left to right in back are Jerry Frazier, Jerry rusk, Jim Magnussen, Phyllis Mason, Judy Fellure, Craig Wright and Adam Clark. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Class64Donation.jpeg From left to right front row are pictured Tom Tope, Josh Bodimer, Tina Lestrange, Penny Simpson, Peggy Huber and pictured from left to right in back are Jerry Frazier, Jerry rusk, Jim Magnussen, Phyllis Mason, Judy Fellure, Craig Wright and Adam Clark.