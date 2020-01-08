Honoring Fair supporters

Ronnie Slone, pictured at right, president of the Gallia County Fair Board, recently presented Paul Shoemaker, at left, a plaque for his 39 years of service as a director to the Gallia County Agricultural Society. Shoemaker was also recognized for the fair’s 2019 Outstanding Fair Supporter Award. His name was submitted to the Ohio Department of Agriculture Department where he received a certificate for his outstanding service to the Gallia County Junior Fair.

Pictured is Ronnie Slone, president of the Gallia County Fair Board, presenting Skylar Jones, 2019 Miss Gallia County Junior Fair Queen, with a token of appreciation for her dedicated service as fair queen.