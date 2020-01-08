Tolliver named PVH Employee of the Month

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital announces the Customer Service Employee of the Month for December 2019 is Heather Tolliver in nursing at the Pleasant Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Tolliver has been employed since March 2007 as a Registered Nurse.

According to a press release from PVH, “The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Heather was nominated because she goes above and beyond in all aspects of her job. She is always positive and upbeat. She is an encouragement to everyone she works with and to the patients. She is very attentive to the residents’ needs. Heather is an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have her on our team.”

In this recognition, Tolliver received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. She was also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

Pictured is Heather Tolliver, at center, along with Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO, and Shawn Cole, PVNRC director of nursing. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.9-Tolliver.jpg Pictured is Heather Tolliver, at center, along with Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO, and Shawn Cole, PVNRC director of nursing. PVH | Courtesy