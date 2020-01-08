Fruth employees donate to The Children’s Center of Ohio

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth employees at the corporate office located in Point Pleasant, W.Va., recently made a donation to The Children’s Center of Ohio for the girls’ facility.

Fruth Pharmacy has donated to both the boys’ and girls’ facilities in the past. This year, Fruth employees donated items to the girls like blankets, crafts, books, and more. Employees tried to find items for 16 girls, to help the young ladies have a good Christmas.

The Children’s Center of Ohio is a not for profit, Treatment Oriented Children’s Residential Center that serves juvenile boys and girls aged 8 to 18. The youth served are those that have been adjudicated by the court system as public, or status offenders, abuse/neglect, or dependent commitments or from Children’s Services Agencies. The Children’s Center of Ohio, Inc. provides a normalized, open home setting in which an individualized treatment approach is utilized. Emphasis is placed on teaching youth new behaviors and skills, while strengthening and developing healthy relationships.

If you would like to help The Children’s Center of Ohio, please contact Hannah Burke, LPCC-S, LSW, Treatment Director, 740-379-9083, or by e-mail at info@childrenscenteroh.com

Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned company that has been in business for 67 years. Fruth Pharmacy has a total of 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Information submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.

Pictured from left, Jordan Sermon, John Galvan, vice-president of operations, Rob Painter of The Children’s Center of Ohio, Darian Milar, and Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.8-Fruth-1-1.jpg Pictured from left, Jordan Sermon, John Galvan, vice-president of operations, Rob Painter of The Children’s Center of Ohio, Darian Milar, and Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy. Fruth Pharmacy | Courtesy