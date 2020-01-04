Marietta announces students on Dean’s High Honors List for Fall 2019

MARIETTA — More than 140 Marietta College students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in the semester.

The following local students were recognized:

Allison Hanstine of Pomeroy, Ohio, is majoring in Sports Medicine and is a graduate of Meigs High School.

Elizabeth Hoover of Gallipolis, Ohio, is majoring in Music Education and Vocal Performance and is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Laura Pullins of Long Bottom, Ohio, is majoring in Special Education/Elementary Dual Degree and is a graduate of Eastern High School.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation’s best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution’s rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.