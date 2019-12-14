Southwestern Fall Festival Royalty

Southwestern Elementary School held its fall festival Nov. 2. Festival royalty winners were crowned prior to the beginning of the auction. Pictured from left to right are Queen Chelsea Swisher, King Wesley Whealdon, Princess Gracie Elliott, Prince Levi Stout, Little Miss Aliya Attar and Little Mister Charlie Gibson.

Courtesy photo | Roberta Shriver