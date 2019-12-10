Pembroke Club news

The Pembroke Club recently met at the home of hostess Cheryl Sheard.

Member Kim Canaday reviewed the book “A Line Becomes a River” by Francisco Cantu. The book is about a former Border Patrol agent’s haunting experience dealing with lives caught on either side of the border, struggling to cross or defend it. The border and immigration are hot and controversial subjects now. Kim passed out a map showing the U.S. Mexico Border States which include: California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The line begins in San Diego and ends in Brownsville, Texas. The first fence was erected in San Diego in 2006, there was 136 miles of various fencing installed. Fencing is part of the line, but the Rio Grande River becomes a natural border partition along 1,252 miles. In 1992, there were 3,500 U.S. Border agents by 2011 there were 18,500 agents.

The book is chiefly a memoir of Cantu’s service with the U.S. Border patrol from 2008-2012. He grew up in Arizona by a single mother of Mexican heritage. He was always fascinated with the invisible line dividing the countries and culture. After college, he joined the U.S. Border Patrol. Being fluent in Spanish made him a valuable resource for communicating with undocumented crossers. Arresting and deporting undocumented crossers made him uneasy. There was lively discussion after the review.

Submitted by Becky Carroll.