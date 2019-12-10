The Gallipolis FFA Chapter, Gallia Academy High School, participated in the County Soils Judging Career Development Event.

The agricultural use “rural” team placed 2nd and the agricultural use “urban” team placed 1st, both out of three teams. The teams advanced on to the District Contest in Gallipolis. At the District contest the rural team placed third out of 13 teams and the Urban team placed first out of 14 teams. Both teams were able to advance on to the State contest in Champaign County. At the State contest the rural team placed 14th and the urban team placed 4th both out of 48 teams. To qualify for the National soils contest you must be one of the top five placing teams in the contest. The urban team is able to advance on to the National soils contest which will be held in May in Oklahoma City.

In the agricultural use event, students determine the slope, landform, amount of topsoil, texture of surface and subsoil, soil structure, depth of soil and natural drainage. The students then determine best management practices and make soil fertility recommendations for the site. Also included in the event are general knowledge and soil survey exams.

In the Urban use event, students determine slope, landform, soil textures for the surface, subsoil, and substratum; soil depth and natural drainage class. Based on the site, students will determine degrees of limitation for building a basement, sewage treatment systems, driveways, and lawns and gardens. Students will then make recommendations for best management practices to help overcome site limitations. Also included in the event are general knowledge and soil survey exams.

The Gallipolis FFA Rural Soils Team included Mercedes McCoy, Koren Truance, Beau Johnson, and Trace Neal. The Gallipolis FFA Urban Soils Team included Grace Montgomery, Alivia Lear, Makenna Caldwell, and Erin Pope.

Submitted by Madison Petro.