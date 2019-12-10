Posted on by

Gallipolis FFA Chapter members awarded


photo

Five members of the Gallipolis FFA Chapter recently competed in the district job interview contest held at Symmes Valley High School.

Students were evaluated on a personal cover letter and resume, an interview, and a follow-up letter at the conclusion of the event. The students that competed were Grace Montgomery, 3rd place in the Senior division; Emily Eads, 4th place in the first year senior division; Erin Pope, 2nd place in the Junior division; Alivia Lear, 1st place in the Sophomore division; and Beau Johnson, 3rd place in the Freshman division.

Lear will advance to the State in December as a result of winning her respective age division at districts.

Submitted by Madison Petro.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_FFA-1.jpg