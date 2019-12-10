Gallipolis FFA Chapter members awarded

Five members of the Gallipolis FFA Chapter recently competed in the district job interview contest held at Symmes Valley High School.

Students were evaluated on a personal cover letter and resume, an interview, and a follow-up letter at the conclusion of the event. The students that competed were Grace Montgomery, 3rd place in the Senior division; Emily Eads, 4th place in the first year senior division; Erin Pope, 2nd place in the Junior division; Alivia Lear, 1st place in the Sophomore division; and Beau Johnson, 3rd place in the Freshman division.

Lear will advance to the State in December as a result of winning her respective age division at districts.

Submitted by Madison Petro.