Talking social security history

Dustin Brown, representative from the Social Security Administration in Gallipolis, served as a guest speaker at the University of Rio Grande Main Campus. Brown visited Kevin Compston’s American National Government class on Nov. 20. Brown spoke to the students about the history of the Social Security Administration and how it impacts the daily life of all Americans. Front row left to right: Alison Roush, Bailey Wray, Carter Smith, Trenton Wolford, Dustin Brown, Trinity Hassey, Riley Biri, Madelyn Moore, Halee Burchett, Riley Stevens, Katilinn Fraley. Back row from left to right: Joe Crabtree, Haydn Brown, Stephen Smith, Chris Somerville, Tristin Janey, Mr. Compston, Mikenzi Pope.

Dustin Brown, representative from the Social Security Administration in Gallipolis, served as a guest speaker at the University of Rio Grande Main Campus. Brown visited Kevin Compston’s American National Government class on Nov. 20. Brown spoke to the students about the history of the Social Security Administration and how it impacts the daily life of all Americans. Front row left to right: Alison Roush, Bailey Wray, Carter Smith, Trenton Wolford, Dustin Brown, Trinity Hassey, Riley Biri, Madelyn Moore, Halee Burchett, Riley Stevens, Katilinn Fraley. Back row from left to right: Joe Crabtree, Haydn Brown, Stephen Smith, Chris Somerville, Tristin Janey, Mr. Compston, Mikenzi Pope. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_RioSocialSec.jpg Dustin Brown, representative from the Social Security Administration in Gallipolis, served as a guest speaker at the University of Rio Grande Main Campus. Brown visited Kevin Compston’s American National Government class on Nov. 20. Brown spoke to the students about the history of the Social Security Administration and how it impacts the daily life of all Americans. Front row left to right: Alison Roush, Bailey Wray, Carter Smith, Trenton Wolford, Dustin Brown, Trinity Hassey, Riley Biri, Madelyn Moore, Halee Burchett, Riley Stevens, Katilinn Fraley. Back row from left to right: Joe Crabtree, Haydn Brown, Stephen Smith, Chris Somerville, Tristin Janey, Mr. Compston, Mikenzi Pope.