Remembering veteran service

VFW Past State Commander Chris Haynes led a speech about the importance of recognizing veterans, freedom and sacrifice at the annual Gallipolis Walmart Veterans Day Ceremony, held Nov. 9. Travis Schultz served as the master of ceremonies. Rev. Mike Giese led the invocation. Rick Gainey led the Pledge of Allegiance. South Gallia student musicians led special music. VFW Post Commander 4464 Bill Mangus led the closing prayer. VFW Post 4464 led the firing salute, Taps and flag retirement.

VFW 4464 Honor Guard enters the Gallipolis Walmart entrance.