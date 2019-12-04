GALLIPOLIS — A “Lunch & Learn: 2020 Labor Laws and Legislation” event will be held Friday, December 13, organized by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Those attending will be joined by Kevin Shimp, director of Legal Affairs for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, to discuss 2020 changes for businesses.

Shimp’s topics will include changes to the Overtime Rule by the U.S. Department of Labor, effective January 1, 2020, as well as pending Worker’s Compensation and Labor & Employment Legislation at the Ohio Statehouse.

“The overtime final rule will make 1.3 million more American workers eligible for overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act.” – U.S. Dept of Labor

ATTENTION: If you have salary employees receiving less than $35,568 per year, you are directly affected by this change. Lunch will be provided.

The event is 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center Eastman Family Room, 735 Second Avenue, Gallipolis.

To RSVP, contact the Chamber at 740-446-0596, or via email at eorsbon@galliacounty.org

Event is free to members and $10 for non members.