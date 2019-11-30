Hungar Bag Ministry gives back

GALLIPOLIS — A representative from the Hunger Bag Ministry at the First Church of the Nazarene in Gallipolis states, “God has abundantly provided for the Hunger Bag Ministry through the gracious donations from churches and individuals.”

With the donations provided 2,000-plus food bags and 446 hams were given throughout both the city and county schools for students to take home for the holidays.

According to a press release about the ministry, “On behalf of all contributing to this special ministry thanks go out to: Nazarene Church, Elizabeth Chapel Church, River City Fellowship, Grace United Methodist, Fellowship of Faith, Church of Christ and Christian Union, and Vinton Baptist and also along with numerous individuals and others.”

The press release continued, “Answering God’s call to initially start the Hunger Bag Ministry seven years ago has now exceeded our human expectations. Continued praises to God for helping provide to many of our community’s less fortunate. Psalm 145:15-16…….‘When You open your hand, You satisfy the hunger and thirst of every living thing.’”

If any other churches or individuals wish to become part of this community ministry, please contact the First Church of the Nazarene or Sharon Harmon.