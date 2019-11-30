Students take the pledge

GALLIPOLIS — A Red Ribbon Week event was celebrated last month at Gallia Academy Middle School, with students signing a pledge to remain drug free.

The event was organized by Health and Recovery Services and its staff member Lisa Osborne, prevention specialist, RA.

In addition, the event included a “Black Out Drugs” theme.

“The students and staff wore black and were given red stickers and ribbons to show their commitment to remain drug and tobacco free,” Osborne said. “As the prevention specialist for Gallia County I am excited and passionate about educating our youth on the dangers of drugs.”

Osborne provides services for seven schools and three childcare centers on a bi-weekly rotation covering the dangers of drugs and alcohol, providing education on suicide prevention and promoting healthy choices.