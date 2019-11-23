GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as released by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Nov. 13

Total Headage: 303

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $115.00 – $125.00; 700-800 pounds: $100.00-$124.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00-$106.00; 700-800 pounds: $90.00 – $100.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $130.00 – $142.00; 400-500 pounds: $130.00 – $143.00; 500-600 pounds: $128.00 – $141.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $100.00 – $133.00; 500-600 pounds: $100.00-$116.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $130.00-$140.00; 400-600 pounds: $130.00-$145.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00-$123.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $30.00 – $64.50; Canner/Cutter: $2.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $300.00 $725.00; Cow Calf Pairs: $500.00 – $850.00

Bulls

By Weight: $56.00-$81.50

Small Animals

Aged Goat: $85.00 – $105.00; Market Hog: $48.00 – $54.00

Comments: No Sale Wednesday, Nov. 27; open consignment cow sale Nov. 30, 5 p.m.