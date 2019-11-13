Branch sworn into the legal profession

Jamin Jeshaiah Branch was recently sworn into the legal profession in West Virginia.

The ceremony took place Oct. 26 in Charleston, W.Va. before the Supreme Court of Appeals for West Virginia. This formality admits him to practice law in West Virginia. A total of 115 passed the West Virginia bar exam in 2019 and were sworn in also. Branch graduated law school at Liberty University in May of this year. He finished ranked 10th in his class. He is a graduate of Wahama High School and is married to Morgan. The couple reside in Charles Town, W.Va. Jamin is the youngest son of Rev. Ron and Terry Branch of Mason, W.Va.