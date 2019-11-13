OhioHealth offering exercise program

The fight against Parkinson’s disease is one that is not easy. Physicians have long encouraged their patients to stay active, commit to exercise, and to not sit and let this this neurological disease that impacts millions around the globe take over. With that in mind, hundreds around the country have found their way to OhioHealth Delay the Disease™, an exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease. The program is designed to empower those living with Parkinson’s disease by optimizing their physical function and helping to delay the progression of symptoms. Now that program is being offered close to home, in Nelsonville.

“We are very excited to bring this amazing program to residents of Athens County, and the surrounding area,” said Dr. Douglas Woo, a neurologist with OhioHealth Physician Group. “Certified Delay the Disease trainer Wesley Aldrich knows our community well, and will certainly make a difference in the lives of Parkinson’s patients who sign up for classes.”

The program was developed in Columbus by David Zid, BA, ACE, APG, and Jackie Russell, RN, BSN, CNOR.

“As a certified personal trainer, one of my clients came to me who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Zid said. “I helped design a Parkinson’s specific exercise program, and saw that it was really helping, and thought, if it works here, could we be doing more?”

David then linked up with Jackie Russell, a registered nurse for more than 30 years. They collaborated on a program that became Delay the Disease.

“To see how this program has grown to 23 states all over the country, to see patients feeling better, moving better, and taking a more positive approach to this debilitating disease, that’s what it’s all about,”

Russell said. “You might have Parkinson’s, but we are trying as hard as we can to teach that with the right kind of exercise, Parkinson’s doesn’t have to have all of you.”

Classes are offered at the OhioHealth Nelsonville Health Center at 11 John Lloyd Evans Memorial Drive in the Heritage Community Room. The classes are held on Fridays from 9-10 a.m.

To register, call 740-566-4570, or visit Delaythedisease.com. There is no charge associated with the class.

Submitted by Ohio Health.

Help fight Parkinson’s disease