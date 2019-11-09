GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Nov. 6

Total Headage: 370

Feeder cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $100.00 – $137.00; 700-800 pounds: $105.00-$130.50; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00-$113.00; 700-800 pounds: $90.00 – $99.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $125.00 – $142.00; 400-500 pounds: $130.00 – $152.00; 500-600 pounds: $130.00 – $148.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $100.00 – $115.00; 500-600 pounds: $101.00-$112.50; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $130.00-$152.00; 400-600 pounds: $120.00-$145.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00-$122.00

Cows & fat cattle

Comm & Utility: $30.00 – $53.00; Canner/Cutter: $5.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $330.00 $790.00; Cow Calf Pairs: $440.00 – $860.00

Bulls

By Weight: $60.00-$79.00

Small animals

Aged Goats: $50.00 – $70.00; Aged Goats: $60.00 – $120.00 Light Hog: $54.00; Light Sow: $50.00; Boar: $21.00